Prayers for Brexit negotiations

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Anti Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 11, 2017.

As Theresa May continues to oversee Britain's bumpy departure from the European Union, Baptist minister Jonathan Beer is asking for prayers.

Britain's future relationship with the European Union remains uncertain but a step forward was taken this week after a meeting of the cabinet at Chequers where they agreed a new deal that includes 'continued harmonisation' and plans for a free trade area for industrial and agricultural goods with the EU that is underpinned by a 'common rule book.'

Beer asked that Christians would put aside their political differences and unite in prayer that Britain can work out its relationship with the rest of the EU as the deadline for the exit date looms - Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union at 11pm local time on 29 March 2019.

'It is a significant point in history and perhaps for many of us one of the most important political decisions of our lifetimes. I am therefore urging church congregations to make this topic a focus in the coming weeks, and have suggested a prayer that might be used,' he said.

'We can be certain that things which might seem impossible for us are well within the power and capability of the Almighty God, but scripture encourages us to pray. Let's do just that.'

The suggested prayer reads:

Gracious, loving God we give thanks today for all of the blessings we have in the knowledge of your presence and your peace, we give thanks for our nation and the freedom that we enjoy.

Two years after the vote to leave the European Union we come to a critical time in the negotiations that seek to agree the basis on which the separation will work.

We pray for the senior members of our government as they meet together, we ask that in your mercy you would bring harmony and a common sense of purpose.

In the wider negotiations with the EU we pray that a mutually beneficial structure will be agreed that will enable crucial trading and cooperative relationships.

We are deeply thankful that for many years we have been blessed by relative peace and freedom from war in Europe. As a new chapter opens we earnestly pray for continued stability in this geographic area.

Finally we ask that as a nation we would be able to move forward together after the divisions that the referendum has exposed. May the Christian community provide support to the oppressed and the needy, and in our struggles encourage us to show the love and compassion of our Saviour,

Jesus Christ. We bring our petitions to you, our eternal Father, in the name of your Son Jesus Christ, and by the power of your Holy Spirit.

Amen