Not so marvellous? Some Christians say new Deadpool movie is blasphemous

Deadpool & Wolverine has quickly become a movie box office sensation, but not all viewers are celebrating. Some Christian Marvel fans are questioning whether the film crosses a line, and are asking if Christians should avoid watching 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Reports of audience walkouts at cinemas in the United States are circulating on social media, with some Christians condemning the film as blasphemous. One critic urged, "They are blaspheming our Creator. Don't watch it, and don't spend your money on it."

The 'Marvel Jesus' debate

The controversy primarily revolves around Deadpool's repeated self-reference as "Marvel Jesus" in the film. This term alludes to Deadpool's regenerative abilities and serves as a meta-commentary on his role in revitalising the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For some viewers, this portrayal is deeply offensive. A viral TikTok video features a Christian couple explaining their decision to leave the cinema just 25 minutes in. "They use Jesus' name in a disgusting way," the video's narrator says. "If you're a Christian, avoid this movie."

Another viral video shows two Christian women expressing their disapproval, saying, "It feels like the devil made the movie."

As the film's reach has expanded, further reactions emerged. Even fans who enjoyed the movie acknowledged its controversial elements.

The film's depiction of Wolverine crucified on a large X has also stirred debate. While this scene nods to a 1989 cover from 'The Uncanny X-Men' series, many viewers feel it trivialises Christ's crucifixion.

Has the film gone too far?

Defenders of the film argue that the saviour trope is a familiar storytelling device. Yet, it is the specific allusions to Jesus that have left many Christians feeling their faith has been mocked. As one TikTok user stated, "No one is Jesus but Jesus" - not even Ryan Reynolds.

Biblical context of 'Marvel'

The term "marvel" in biblical contexts often reflects awe at witnessing divine acts. For example, in some translations of Luke 24:12, it reads, "Peter marvelled at the empty tomb of Jesus." This term conveys a profound sense of wonder and is used to describe Jesus' own miraculous deeds. This biblical usage contrasts sharply with its portrayal in the film, adding depth to the controversy.