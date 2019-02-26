New poll reveals dramatic shift towards the pro-life position among Americans

(Photo: Unsplash/Joshua Reddekopp)

As Democrats continue their radical push for abortion up to birth, a new poll has found that more Americans are embracing the pro-life perspective.

The Marist poll of 1,008 adults revealed a significant double-digit shift, with the number of Americans identifying as pro-life and pro-choice now equal at 47 per cent each.

It's the first time in a decade that support for and against abortion has been level.

The poll was carried out earlier this month on behalf of the Knights of Columbus after New York state relaxed laws on terminations up to the moment of pregnancy, a move that several other states, including Virginia, have tried to copy.

But the findings represent a dramatic step towards the pro-life stance on abortion by a 17 per cent margin after a separate poll conducted in January found that Americans were more likely to identify as pro-choice than as pro-life (55 to 38 per cent respectively).

Significantly, the shift in perspectives has also occurred among Democrats, with those identifying as pro-life rising from 20 per cent in January to 34 per cent in February. Similarly, the proportion who said they were pro-choice fell from 75 per cent to 61 per cent.

There was also a sizable swing to the pro-life camp among younger Americans, with under-45s who identifying as pro-life rising from 28 per cent in January to 47 per cent a month later while pro-choicers fell from 65 per cent to 48 per cent.

'Current proposals that promote late-term abortion have reset the landscape and language on abortion in a pronounced – and very measurable – way,' said Barbara Carvalho, director of The Marist Poll.

'The recent legal changes to late-term abortion and the debate which followed have not gone unnoticed by the general public.

'In just one month, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of Americans who see themselves as pro-life and an equally notable decline in those who describe themselves as pro-choice.'

Late-term abortions have been thrust into the public debate following a row over a failed bill in Virginia to legalise abortion up to the moment of birth and incendiary comments defending the proposal by state governor Ralph Northam.

He told WTOP-FM radion station: '[Third trimester abortions are] done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that's nonviable. So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen.

'The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.'

The Marist poll found overwhelming opposition to late-term abortions across the political divide, with 71 per cent of Americans agreeing that third trimester terminations should be generally illegal.

This majority included 60 per cent of Democrats, 72 per cent of Independents and 85 per cent of Republicans.

Eighty per cent of Americans said abortion should be limited to the first three months of pregnancy, an increase of five points from January. The majority includes 65 per cent of those who identified as pro-choice and 64 per cent of Democrats.

'Arguments in favor of late-term abortion are simply not convincing the American people,' said Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus.

'If anything, since these proposals have been unveiled, people are moving noticeably in the pro-life direction. It is now clear that these radical policies are being pursued despite the opposition of the majority of Americans of both parties.'

Despite the level of opposition, Democrats in the Senate blocked legislation on Tuesday to protect the lives of babies born alive during attempted abortions.

The outcome was condemned by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to support the pro-life cause.

'Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don't mind executing babies AFTER birth....' he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence also criticised the vote: 'To see Senate Democrats vote against legal protection for born-alive infants is a disgrace.'