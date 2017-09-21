Melania Trump quotes from the Bible in speech at the UN against cyber-bullying

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Feb. 4, 2017. Reuters

The US First Lady drew on the word of God as she addressed dozens of women in a speech against cyber-bullying during the UN General Assembly.

Melania Trump pleaded with her audience to work together in raising up children 'to be good stewards' of the world they've inherited and who understand the values of 'kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership.'

'As adults we are not merely responsible. We are accountable. I hope you will join me in committing ourselves to teaching the next generation to live by and honor the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, which is my paramount in today's society and my focus as first lady,' she said.

The First Lady asked adults to lead by example and take responsibility for what their children are learning.

She said it was important to focus on the message and content children are being exposed to online and through social media.

She ended her speech with: 'God bless our children, God bless our nations and God bless the United States of America.'

Tackling cyberbullying was a campaign promise for the First Lady before her husband Donald Trump won the presidential election last year.

At the time, she said the online bullying of children and teenagers was 'absolutely unacceptable when it's done with no name hiding on the internet.'

Melania Trump has been open about her Christian faith since becoming First Lady, being seen moved to tears during a performance of How Great Thou Art at the Washington National Cathedral the day after her husband's inauguration.

Then at a Florida rally earlier this year, she led a crowd of 9,000 people in saying The Lord's Prayer.

