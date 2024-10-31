Local pantries feeding body and soul

Local churches across the UK are being asked to consider opening their own local food pantries in 2025 after Your Local Pantry's recent Places Of Hope report found that pantries are not only saving people money, but offering a range of benefits to the local community, including improved health, reduced isolation, and enhanced access to other opportunities and services.

The Your Local Pantry network already has 121 pantries across the UK, which have saved their members £10.5 million over the past two years, but their benefits go far beyond the mere financial. Research has found that 83% of Your Local Pantry members said they were good for their mental health; 74% feel a greater connection to their local community; 66% made new friends through the pantry; and 63% reported eating more fresh fruit and vegetables.

"Pantries are all about dignity, choice and hope. They are a perfect fit for churches who want to cement their role in their community, and who want to help make change happen," said James Henderson, network development coordinator for Church Action on Poverty, which coordinates the Your Local Pantry network.

The majority of the pantries are hosted by or supported by churches or Christian charities, accounting for 73 - or 60% - of the current pantries. Since the first one opened five years ago in Birmingham, these church-backed pantries have been visited 362,300 times, supporting 59,800 people in 22,700 households.

"Many churches have spaces that lend themself to pantries, but also an abundance of compassion and potential volunteers," Mr Henderson said.

"If any church is wondering how to use food as a gateway to hope, we'd love to hear from you."

Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, visited InterAct Pantry in Meanwood, north Leeds, last week to discuss its impact in the local community with members and volunteers.

"What's really impressive is that we recognise that food isn't just for eating - we commune around food. So whether people are collecting food or eating food together, it's a social event. It goes to the heart of the Christian faith as well, this is what we do all the time," Bishop Baines said.

"I would encourage churches to consider how they might be engaged and involved in this. We need to remember, Jesus said we will be judged by whether we visit the sick, feed the hungry, give drink to those who are thirsty and so on. You can!"

Pantries are increasingly providing more than food, offering a local hub to give members of the community a place to get involved in a range of activities that include local democracy, social campaigns, and art projects.

For North End Baptist Church, opening its own pantry offered a way to expand the services of its food bank and reach people who were reluctant to seek help due to the perceived stigma. After helping around 10,000 people in the years leading up to Covid, the pandemic provided an impetus to rethink their approach, and build a more community-based ministry.

"We spoke to schools and other organisations. They were telling us they had families who needed help but who would not go to a food bank because of the stigma. It made us wonder what we could do," said Jo Green, one of the pantry managers.

"Our minister, Tracey, knew someone who ran a pantry and we looked at a couple, and decided that becoming a pantry was the way forward. We closed our food bank at the start of April 2021, and three weeks later we opened as a pantry."

"The stigma has certainly reduced. We have a lot of families now and we are finding that people really value it more because they are paying towards it."

Green welcomed the opportunity the pantry offered to link people into the church community, and offer them sustenance that goes beyond the physical.

"We want to reach people in the area and build relationships. With a pantry, people come back every week and start opening up and you hear how much it means to people," she said.

"We are a church so we can direct people in the church to the pantry, and also let pantry members know about other things like the toddler groups."