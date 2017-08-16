'Law and Order: SVU' season 19 release date, cast news: Brooke Shields lands mysterious recurring role

Brooke Shields at the 2011 Make Believe on Broadway gala in New York City. Wikimedia Commons/Joella Marano

The Emmy Award-winning show "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" will have Brooke Shields as a guest star for its 19th season. It has been confirmed that her role will be recurring, which means that her appearance will not be just another cameo.

The nature of Shields' role has yet to be revealed. However, there are some guesses as to what kind of character she will end up portraying in the long-running show. NBC has described Shields' role as one that will make things interesting for commanding officer Olivia Benson, who is played by Mariska Hargitay.

E! News speculated that she might be a love interest for Benson, given that the lead character hasn't exactly had the best relationships with men. Perhaps viewers are going to witness a change in Benson's sexual orientation, which would be an interesting development, to say the least.

Additionally, Shields could become the new commanding officer in the Special Victims Unit.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Shields' expressed her excitement in being a welcome addition to the show's cast. She said that she will be doing things that she has never done before in her past projects.

Some of her stints on TV include "The Middle," "That 70's Show," "Army Wives" and "Nip/Tuck." Shields also appeared on "Law and Order: Criminal Intent" in 2006, so this will not be her first time working in the "Law and Order" world.

Meanwhile, some changes will occur in the 19th season of "Law and Order: SVU." Variety has reported that Rick Eid will not be overseeing the production of the upcoming season, and will be turning over his duties to Micheal Chernuchin. Dick Wolf will still be the main creator and executive producer, as always.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.