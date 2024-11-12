Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned after facing a backlash over a damning report into his handling of horrific abuse by the late QC John Smyth.

Justin Welby's resignation came after days of mounting pressure in which critics said his position had become "untenable".

It follows the publication of the Makin Review's final report last week which accused the Church of England of a cover-up and apportioned responsibility to Welby for failing to notify police after he became aware in 2013.

In a statement, Welby said, "Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

"When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

"It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024."

He went on to say that stepping aside was "in the best interests of the Church of England.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse," he said.

"The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England. For nearly twelve years I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done.

"In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete."

An exact date for his departure has yet to be determined.

Calls for his resignation were led by the Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, and backed by influential figures within the Church of England, including Archbishops' Council member Dr Ian Paul and commentator Rev Giles Fraser.

A petition on Change.org demanding that he go has attracted 14,000 signatures.