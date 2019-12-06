'Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another,' says Trump at National Tree Lighting Ceremony

It was all about Jesus at the 97th National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington DC on Thursday.

President Donald Trump wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" as his wife Melania pressed the button to light up the stunning tree next to the White House.

The giant Christmas tree is a Colorado Spruce rising up 30ft and spectacularly adorned with 50,000 lights, as well as 450 stars.

During the ceremony, an annual festive highlight for many Americans, Trump also shared a few words about the meaning of Christmas, starting with the story of Jesus' birth recorded in the Bible.

"As the Bible tells us, when the Wise Men had come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, his mother, and worshipped him," he said.

"Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another, with hearts full of generosity and grace."

But he also spoke about the original tree lighting ceremony back in 1923 under President Calvin Coolidge. He shared how after that ceremony, African Americans held an outdoor worship service with a cross lit up on the side of the nearby Washington Monument.

There was also a touch of faith in the music, too, with Christian singers Colton Dixon and The Voice contestant Spensha Baker both performing.

And a few Christians in the audience got a special mention from Trump before the end of the ceremony, including the heads of The Salvation Army and Pastor Obed Jauregui, of Bethany Church in Nazarene, Florida.

Near the end of his speech, he said: "At Christmas, we remember this eternal truth: every person is a beloved child of God.

"As one grateful nation, we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom, and the miracle of freedom. On behalf of Melania and our entire family, merry Christmas and God bless you all."