Indi Gregory dies after withdrawal of life support

Staff writer

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.(Photo: Christian Concern)

Baby Indi Gregory has tragically died after her life support was removed on Sunday.

The 8-month-old baby spent her final hours surrounded by her family in hospice care after being transferred from Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. 

Her family lost successive appeals to keep her on life support and a desperate bid to be allowed to transfer her to Rome for experimental treatment that would have been fully funded by the Italian government.

In a high profile case that garnered international attention, the Italian government made an extraordinary intervention by granting her citizenship. This however failed to overturn the decision of the UK courts to side with doctors in the removal of her life support. 

The family lost their final appeal on Friday, when senior judges said that her life support should be removed immediately and denied the family's wish to take her home.

A statement released by her devastated father, Dean Gregory, said that his daughter died at 1:45am on Monday and that she took her final breaths in the arms of mother, Claire.

"Claire and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed," he said.

"The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.

"They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul.

"They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born." 

Most Read

  1. artificial-intelligence

    Christians join faith leaders in raising ethical concerns about artificial intelligence

  2. coffee

    In the face of endemic loneliness, belonging is the proven antidote

  3. people

    The West is crumbling under identity politics and woke social justice crusades

  4. church-of-england

    Church of England attendance increases but still below pre-pandemic levels

  5. israeli-soldiers

    Evangelical alliances call for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemn civilian deaths

  6. indi-gregory

    Baby Indi Gregory's life support removed

More News

  1. yvonne-orji

    Actress Yvonne Orji embraces virginity with faith and empowerment at 39

  2. cenotaph

    The gift of democracy requires self-restraint

  3. counselling

    Dossier highlighting problems with Australian conversion therapy ban sent to 1,000 parliamentarians

  4. church

    Christian Sainsbury's worker claims she was fired after refusing to work Sunday mornings

  5. coffee

    In the face of endemic loneliness, belonging is the proven antidote

  6. york-minster

    Will an unlikely alliance defeat the bishops' same-sex motion?