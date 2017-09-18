'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 spoilers: Laurel to ask help from Annalise to find Wes' killer

The promotional poster for season 4 of "How to Get Away With Murder." Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder

The premiere of "How to Get Away With Murder" is well underway, but fans of the Netflix show are still speculating on what the plot of the show is going to be. All directions point to the unraveling of the events after Wes' murder, played by Alfred Enoch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer Peter Norwalk revealed in an interview that the characters will be dealing with the death of Wes very differently. The audience still has to find out if Laurel decides to keep the baby now that Wes is gone. As for Annalise, played by Viola Davis, she will have to pick herself up and dust herself off now that she is disgraced and at the lowest point in her life.

The shocking revelation was that Wes was killed by someone who was hired by Laurel Castillo's (Karla Souza) father, Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales). The reason behind the killing was because Jorge did not approve of Wes and Laurel's relationship. Therefore, it could be assumed that Laurel will be determined to catch the person who murdered her lover, and she will seek help from Annalise to do just that.

Now that Annalise has nothing much to lose, she might just pull out all the stops to help Laurel find the murderer – if she decides to help Laurel at all. Laurel still does not know that it was her father, Jorge, who ordered the murder of Wes. There could be a big potential twist after all of these facts are revealed to Laurel. TV Line mentioned that Connor will be responding to Oliver's proposal in the first episode of season 4.

Den of Geek stated that the fourth season will start somewhere in the middle of their second semester, which is months after the death of Wes. The reason behind this is to give the audience a quick breather after the intense events of the third season and to make things appear normal once again. However, this moment of peace will probably be quickly shattered, especially since there are so many unanswered questions after season 3.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.