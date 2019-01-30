Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz says New York's new abortion law is 'demonic'

(Instagram/Carl Lentz) Pastor Carl Lentz blasted the Reproductive Health Act in an Instagram post

The pastor of Hillsong NYC has blasted the legalisation of abortion up to birth as 'shameful and demonic'.

Writing on his Instagram page, Carl Lentz said the passage of the Reproductive Health Act by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was a 'dark day'.

'Although it is layered and there is language in it that some are claiming will protect mothers in peril, the only way I can describe where we are and where this is all headed..is evil, shameful and demonic,' he wrote.

'I dont use those words lightly, but they are applicable here. Some have said this is strictly a "women's rights issue." i dont disagree. We simply believe that WOMEN IN THE WOMB deserve the right to life, deserve the right to breath.

'Laws like this say unless you have a voice, if somebody deems you "viable/non viable" you have no protection.

'Psalm 139, tells us otherwise. I have hope still, that God will help us raise our collective voices, to see this change. This cannot stand.'

Lentz, though, also fired off at some pro-lifers who he said were critical of abortion only to be 'invisible and hypocritical when it comes to helping women in need'.

He shared his scathing criticism of the Reproductive Health Act alongside an old photo of himself with his three children, saying that their lives were a 'miracle'.

Dean Cain, star of pro-life movie Gosnell, has also strongly criticised the new regulation. The actor, best known for his role as Superman in the 90s TV series Lois & Clark, plays a detective in the Amazon Prime drama released last year about the late-term abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who was sentenced to life without parole over the deaths of three babies born alive in his Philadelphia clinic.

Cain told Fox & Friends that the bill signed by Cuomo 'would make the crimes of Kermit Gosnell legal'.

'The worst thing I learned [during the production of the film] was what actually takes place during a late-term abortion,' Cain told Fox News.

'I did not have any idea and I thought I was a pretty knowledgeable guy — and it's gruesome, and it's the kind of thing you'll learn if you watch the film. We don't show everything, but you understand what took place and there's a huge emotional impact on the mothers — and you see that in the film.'