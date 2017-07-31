Have you stopped dreaming? Here are 5 Bible verses to encourage you to dream again

x

When you ask a child what they want to be when they grow up, you'll be astonished to hear a variety of colorful answers: a doctor, a scientist, a gymnast, a ballerina, a professional basketball player, name it. Kids love to dream, and it's normal for them to do that. In fact, when a child stops dreaming, it's quite unusual.

Do you remember the time when you used to dream of reaching the stars? Or when you used to dream of becoming the leader of a state? God has given us fragments of His creativity when He created us. After all, our infinitely creative Creator delights in watching us make good use of our ability to imagine and dream of what is good and right, and also delights in helping us reach great heights for Him.

However, if you've stopped dreaming, it is likely that you've also lost the drive to live life vigorously and with much enjoyment. The Bible says that when there's no vision, or clear direction from the Lord, people perish (see Proverbs 29:18). We lose the passion to live when life becomes a "chasing after the wind" (Ecclesiastes 1:14).

Have you lost the ability to dream? Here are some Bible verses to help you want to dream again, just like a child.

Jeremiah 29:11 – "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Ephesians 2:9 – "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."

1 Corinthians 2:9-10 – "However, as it is written: 'What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived' — the things God has prepared for those who love him— these are the things God has revealed to us by his Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God."

Matthew 19:13-14 – "Then people brought little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them and pray for them. But the disciples rebuked them. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'"

Genesis 15:1-6 – "[God] took [Abram] outside [his tent] and said, 'Look up at the sky and count the stars—if indeed you can count them.' Then he said to him, 'So shall your offspring be.' Abram believed the Lord, and he credited it to him as righteousness." (v. 5-6)