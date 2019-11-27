Franklin Graham claims 'demonic power' is behind opposition to Donald Trump

Donald Trump is one of the most divisive presidents in American history but Franklin Graham believes that a "demonic power" is behind the negativity.

The evangelist, whose father was the late Billy Graham, was asked by apologist Eric Metaxas what he thought was going on in the US during a YouTube interview.

Posing his question, Metaxas gave a hint at his own personal views on the situation.

"I mean it is a very bizarre situation, to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States," Metaxas said.

Responding in agreement, Graham said there was "almost a demonic power" at work against Trump.

"It is a spiritual battle," Graham said.

He then praised Trump's handling of the US economy, which he said was "just screaming forward". He attributed this to Trump's tax policy.

"All of this is because Donald Trump said he was going to turn things around and make American great again. He cut taxes and that cutting added fuel to this economic engine that we're enjoying right now," he said.

The interview drew some criticism around the web, with the pair being accused of suggesting the 'demonic' was at work in everyone opposed to Trump.

Metaxas addressed the backlash on his Twitter page, but didn't back down from the suggestion that spiritual forces are at work in the opposition.

"No one called the people opposing Trump 'demonic'. There can be spiritual forces involved w/o the people themselves being 'demonic'!" he tweeted.

"And you can like a prez w/o agreeing w/everything he ever said or did. That's hardly 'worshiping' him as an idol. This is getting icky."