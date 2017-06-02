Even the Pope has used one. So are fidget spinners Satanic?

x

Pixabay

The latest crazy Christian conspiracy theory has been debunked by an unusual source.

Fidget spinners are on trend across the world and the craze has prompted internet cranks to claim that they had spotted a correlation to the number 666.

It's because of the shape of the toys, which a popular online post claims looks like a satanic symbol. 'Parents be aware – Satan is targeting and indoctrinating the children with these toys,' it says.

But the feverish speculation has been mocked by the Church of Satan, which tweeted a link to its FAQs. 'For we Satanists, numbers are just numbers,' it says in response to the 666 claims. 'We are amused by Christians who are superstitiously afraid of this number... Satanists think this is quaint, but of no real value except for a record of the lengths people will go to force significance where none exists, objectively speaking.'

The fidget spinners have become incredibly popular with some schools deciding to ban them. But not every Christian is opposed to the popular gadgets. Recently the Pope used one during a sermon saying, 'Just as St. Patrick used the three-leaf clover to teach his followers about the Triune nature of God,' Pope Francis said, 'I can use my aluminum Tri Fidget Spinner to reveal the mysteries of our God as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.'