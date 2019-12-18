Evangelical Alliance UK appoints Peter Lynas as director

Staff writer
Peter Lynas

Peter Lynas has been appointed as the new director of the UK Evangelical Alliance. 

Lynas is currently director of the Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland (EA NI), a role that has seen him be a significant voice in the debate over changes to the province's abortion laws. 

He will work alongside the UK Evangelical Alliance's new CEO Gavin Calver in the organisation's core areas of advocacy, mission and unity, while also championing the evangelical perspective in the media. 

Lynas, who has served as the EA NI's director since 2011, said he was "excited" to take up the new role. 

"The work of the Evangelical Alliance in terms of mission, unity and voice has never been more important," he said.

"We have an incredible range of members, a fantastic staff team, and together we can make Jesus known across the UK."

Lynas originally trained as a lawyer and worked as a barrister in Belfast for five years before joining the EA. 

Welcoming him to the UK role, Calver said he was "delighted" by the appointment. 

"Peter is passionate about Jesus, the church and the public square and will help lead much of our work across these areas," he said.

"His legal and theological expertise will be vital to help the church navigate and thrive in this current cultural context.

"Peter will help the church in the UK be brave and kind as it faces challenges in the future. He's a well-known voice in Northern Ireland and I'm looking forward to him using his skills and gifts across the UK."

David Smyth, the EA NI's public policy officer, will take over from Lynas as head of the NI branch.

