European Parliament calls for end to violence in India's violence-hit Manipur

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the Indian government to address ongoing violence in Manipur which has seen the mass destruction of churches and Christian property, leaving at least 100 people dead and causing tens of thousands to flee from their home.

The resolution calls on the Indian government to "take urgent steps to restore calm" after tensions between the state's majority Hindu Meitei community and the mostly Christian Kuki population spilled over into violence in May.

According to reports from Open Doors, at least 350 churches and thousands of Christian homes and properties have been destroyed, burned down and vandalised in the violence. At least 100 people have died, and over 30,000 Christians have been displaced from their homes.

On 12 June, one woman was killed in her church while she was praying, and a day later, 11 people were killed in bomb attacks.

The resolution in the European Parliament was adopted by a large majority and urges the Indian government "to tackle the impunity enjoyed by mobs perpetrating the violence" and "respond to stem the violence in line with their international human rights obligations".

MEP Miriam Lexmann said during a debate on the resolution: "While Indian officials often like to boast that the country is the world's largest democracy, intolerance and violence against religious minorities paint a different picture.

"These attacks against Christians are not isolated incidents. They are organised, leaving behind destruction and shattered lives. The European Union cannot close its eyes to these crimes."

MEP Ladislav Ilčić said: "Our message must be clear: we will not turn our heads away from violence, and we will not turn our backs on persecuted Christians."

The resolution has been welcomed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which called the human rights situation in India "dire" and accused the country of allowing the "targeted harassment" of Christians by "radical mobs".

"ADF International welcomes the European Parliament resolution on Manipur and joins the EU to call for urgent action to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue with the participation of civil society and affected communities as the way out of the crisis," said Adina Portaru, senior counsel for ADF International in Brussels.

"The ongoing religious freedom crisis we are seeing throughout India has erupted into violent destruction and chaos in Manipur.

"It's long past time for India to not only address the situation in Manipur, but also it must eradicate any laws and policies that obstruct freedom of religion. Our prayers are with the people of India."