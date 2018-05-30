Dean of York in row with parents after air rifles discovered in Minster School

The dean of York is facing a backlash from parents at a leading prep school after the head teacher and two well-liked senior members of staff were escorted off the site following the discovery of three unsecured air rifles.

Dr Vivienne Faull, who is shortly to become bishop of Bristol, wrote to parents informing them of the incident at York's Minster School, according to the Telegraph. But parents have described her handling of the matter as 'heavy handed' and accused her of 'wielding the scalpel' before departing for Bristol.

Diocese of Bristol Vivienne Faull was the Church of England's most senior female cleric in a time before women bishops were allowed.

The Minster Police, a private force who operate within the cathedral grounds and have the same powers as regular officers, found the rifles locked in a lavatory behind an unused office, according to the paper.

The head teacher Alex Donaldson and two other members of the school's senior management team were escorted off the premises.

'The whole situation is very odd. Many people think the police must have been looking for them and had been tipped off as to their whereabouts,' one parent told the Telegraph.

'It appears that they were being looked for. They were in a secure space and you would need a key to get in.

'The staff are very frightened for their jobs and for the school. They are worried someone wants to close it down.

'We want to see the teachers reinstated so they can get on with the great jobs they do.'

The parent said the air rifles were used on school camps and written permission was always needed before children could use them.

A group of parents met with the dean and other representatives from the Chapter of York Minster last night.

In a statement afterwards they told the paper: 'We were reassured that our children were at no point at actual risk of harm. Parents voiced overwhelming support for the suspended teachers and pressed for the prompt return of all three members of staff after the half term break.

'Parents received assurances that the concerns raised during the meeting will be acted upon for the wellbeing of staff and pupils alike. The meeting ended on a positive note with parents declaring their pride in and overwhelming support for the school.'

The school said in a statement: 'I can confirm that following the discovery of three unsecured air rifles at the Minster School, three members of staff have been suspended pending a full investigation into the matter.

'The Chapter of York, the school's governing body has written to parents to reassure them that no child was at risk because of this situation and no child has been harmed by this situation.

'They have also been informed about interim measures being put in place to support the school's staff after the half term holiday.

'The priority in the coming weeks will be to ensure continuity of education and care for the children. There will be no further statement from York Minster.'