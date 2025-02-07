Committed churchgoers give 5 times more to charity

A report published by Christian charity Stewardship has suggested that regular churchgoers in Britain give nearly five times as much to charity per month than the average person.

The Generosity Report 2025 surveyed 6,000 Christians and also examined the relationship between faith commitment and generosity.

The research looked at the difference between self-described Christians and what it called "committed Christians", defined as those who go to church and read the Bible at least once a week.

The research found that self-identified Christians gave on average £124 per month to charity, representing 5% of their income, while committed Christians on average gave £314 per month, representing 11% of their income.

Both figures are well above the overall British average of £65 per person per month being given to charity.

The majority of Christians in both categories give to their churches or to other Christian causes. The research indicated that this is due to high levels of trust between Christians.

Seventy per cent of committed Christians reported high levels of trust in their church, dropping to 50% towards Christian charities in general and to 27% in secular charities.

Divided by age, the young appear to be the most generous and committed to the faith.

Eighteen to 24 year olds were nearly twice as likely as other age groups to be in the "committed Christian" category and on average gave £98.26 per month, representing 11% of their income, a higher proportion than any other age group.

Jonathan de Bernhardt Wood, Director of Giving at Church of England, commented on the research, "Giving and receiving are two sides of the same coin.

"The more we realise that everything we have is a gift from God, the more we are able to give it away. This report shows that the key to living a generous life is to grow in an understanding of God's incredible generosity to us.

"The more we hear and read about our generous God, the more God enables us to reflect this generosity in our lives."