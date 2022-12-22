Churches excited to welcome people in after two years of Covid disruption

Churches are excited to be hosting in-person services and events this Christmas after Covid caused many gatherings to be cancelled or moved online in the last two years.

In a survey of 583 churches by Ecclesiastical and Bible Society, 89% said the chance to open their doors to the local community after years of disruption caused by local lockdowns was the thing they were most excited about this Christmas.

The survey revealed a drop in online services this year, falling 17% from Christmas 2021.

There was a 7% rise in physical events compared with last year, including more nativity services (6%), more community performances (4%) and choir performances (4%).

Helen Richards, church operations director at Ecclesiastical, said: "We know that the uncertainty of the last two years meant planning for Christmas events was incredibly difficult for churches.

"Not only did it affect the churchgoers and local community, disappointed not to be able to celebrate such an important time of the year, but churches missed out on vital revenue through donations from visitors to the events that bring so much joy to people.

"It's no surprise that churches are throwing open their doors now pandemic restrictions have been lifted and are looking forward to welcoming visitors back."

Ecclesiastical has produced a guide to help churches keep visitors safe this Christmas.

"With extra numbers attending events, including people who potentially who don't attend church regularly, there are some extra steps we'd encourage churches to take some extra precautionary steps to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Christmas," said Richards.