Christians unite to launch National Week of Prayer for the UK

Christians from different denominations, traditions and organisations are uniting for a new National Week of Prayer.

It will take place from 12 to 20 October 2024 with the vision of gathering Christians from across the four nations of the UK to repent and pray for a spiritual awakening and more lives transformed by Jesus.

Church leaders backing the initiative include the Orthodox Archbishop of London, Archbishop Angaelos, and the Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen.

"There is nothing more powerful for us to do, than to pray. Stand together, pray together," said Archbishop Angaelos.

"When we gather together, the Lord is in our midst. This week of prayer, let us pray for our nation for those deprived the right to believe or have their own faith."

Bishop Mounstephen said, "We are an empowered people and in the Spirit we can pray to the creator of the universe and believe that things can and will change. Let us pray!"

Open Doors UK & Ireland, 24-7 Prayer, CARE and the Evangelical Alliance are just some of the organisations getting involved in the campaign.

They will be partnering together to encourage people across the UK and British Isles to organise regional prayer events.

On 16 October, hundreds of people will gather at the Emmanuel Centre, near the Houses of Parliament in London, to pray for the nation and remember God's continued work in this land.

Kamesh Flynn, the project co-ordinator, said, "Throughout the past few months, we have been humbled at how open and engaged people across the nations have been in committing to praying for the nation as a Church collectively.

"No matter the denomination, individual area of influence, or whether you are gathering three people or 3,000 people, we believe this is a moment for the UK to return to God and flourish in the identity found in Him."

Father Dominic Robinson, from Central London Catholic Churches, added, "We want to invite you to gather for the National Week of Prayer as Christians together, remembering our need for God, thanking God for His great gifts, and praying as Christians together for the reawakening of the soul of our nation."

For more details, go to: https://www.nationalweekofprayer.uk/