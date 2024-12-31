Christians recognised in New Year Honours List

A number of Christians have been included in the New Year Honours List 2025.

They include the former Dean of Carlisle, the Very Rev Mark Boyling, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Carlisle Cathedral.

He was dean of the cathedral for 18 years before retiring in 2022. During his tenure he steered the cathedral through the pandemic and oversaw the development of the multi-million pound Fratry education and events project, as well as celebrations for the cathedral's 900th anniversary that was marked in the same year as his retirement.

The Very Rev Jonathan Brewster, current Dean of Carlisle, said, "Mark's considerable ministry left the cathedral with a strong foundation on which to build and it is right that he has been recognised in this way to honour the service he gave to the city and county. On behalf of the Cathedral Chapter we offer our sincere congratulations."

John Nixon, Chair of the Cathedral Development Trust, was awarded an MBE for his significant contribution to football and community development across England and Wales.

Roger Evans, chair of Friends of Friendless Churches, a charity that rescues and repairs disused churches, was made an MBE for services to ecclesiastical heritage in England and Wales.

Rev Andrew Paget, Senior Force Chaplain for Avon and Somerset Police was appointed an MBE for services to policing and to the community in Avon and Somerset. In 2024 he marked 28 years as a force chaplain with Avon and Somerset Police and more than 22 years as lead chaplain.

Michael Harris, organist at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh since 1996, received an MBE for services to music. He said it was "humbling" to be recognised in this year's list.

Rev Stephen Redman, a volunteer with cancer charity Candlelighters, was awarded an MBE for services to the families of children with cancer.