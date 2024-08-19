Christians asked to pray for areas affected by mpox

Christians are being asked to pray for areas affected by the outbreak of mpox and advocate for the distribution of vaccines to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global health emergency and travellers to affected areas are being urged to consider getting vaccinated.

Steve Fouch, of the Christian Medical Fellowship, said the virus risked becoming a "major health crisis" among poorer nations in Africa unless steps are taken to halt its spread.

He wants to see countries with vaccine stocks like the UK share these with nations already grappling with the outbreak, like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Is mpox something we should be worried about in the UK? Yes, but not because there is currently a real risk of a significant outbreak here," he said.

"This is an issue of justice and care for the poor because it will cause a major health crisis among the poorer nations of Africa, in particular, if it is not controlled. And it can be controlled – by vaccination and by keeping those with symptoms physically separate from others until the symptoms clear up.

"Christians should be concerned about keeping our neighbours in the global south safe."

Mr Fouch added that Christians have a role to play in the dissemination of "accurate" information about the virus and "not the hysterical stories and conspiracy theories that will inevitably circulate on social media in the coming weeks".

"It's crucial that we counter misinformation with accurate information," he said.

He cautioned against alarm and asked Christians to pray and trust in God instead.

"Many Christians, both Congolese and Western expatriates, work in the affected areas – we should be praying for them as they care for and minister to those infected with mpox," he said.

"Above all, we should stay calm and trust the Lord – such outbreaks have happened countless times before and will happen again, but we need not fear if we trust in Him."