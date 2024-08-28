Christian group condemns Nicaragua's crackdown on civic organisations

The consequences of Nicaragua's ongoing attack on independent organisations is "impossible to quantify", Christian Solidarity Worldwide has said.

The UK-based Christian charity, which advocates for religious freedom around the world, is alarmed by the crackdown in the Central American country that has already seen the withdrawal of legal status for 1,600 organisations.

Around a third of the organisations affected by the change in status implemented earlier this month were religious and had links with Roman Catholic or Protestant churches.

It has not only affected their operations but also left some employees who live in properties legally tied to the organisations suddenly homeless.

One source who could not be named for security reasons said they knew that if the police arrived before they had time to get all their belongings out, everything would be taken - even their clothes.

"These are days of anguish and uncertainty for the thousands of Nicaraguans who were actively involved with these [non-governmental organisations]," the source told CSW.

"Some are considering their options in case there is a possibility of appeal, but they have no clear understanding as to whether they will be able to continue operating."

Since 2018, over 5,000 organisations have lost their legal status. Hundreds of them had Christian ties.

CSW's Head of Advocacy Anna Lee Stangl called the Nicaraguan government "vindictive" and condemned its "arbitrary cancellation" of legal status.

She warned of far-reaching consequences as she appealed to the international community to put pressure on Nicaragua to change course.

"Unfortunately, the news comes as no surprise," she said.

"Under the leadership of President Ortego and Vice-president Murillo, the government has made clear its intention to totally eradicate all independent actors in the country.

"The social impact of this move, in terms of how it will affect the day to day lives of men, women, and children who interact with, and in some cases depend on, the programmes of the cancelled organisations, is impossible to quantify.

"We stand with those who have dedicated their lives to the improvement of their communities, in many cases because of their religious beliefs, only to see it all snatched away by a vindictive government with vision limited to its own interests.

"The international community must make it clear to the Nicaraguan government that its campaign against independent civil society is unacceptable and must stop immediately."