Christian doctor slain in Nigeria

Morning Star News

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian doctor was killed in a machete attack on him and his motorcycle driver on Oct. 17 in Nasarawa state, Nigeria, sources said.

Terrorists attacked Dr. Stephen Angbas, head of Angbas Hospital in the town of Lafia, at about 4 p.m. as he was returning from his farm in Awe County, in the southern part of the state, said area resident Jackson Habila in a text message to Morning Star News.

Angbas was a member of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, Habila said.

Police spokesman Rahman Nansel of the Nasarawa State Police Command said in a press statement that Angbas' commercial motorcycle driver, Mikailu Dahiru, was wounded in the attack along Jangargari-Awe Road.

Eyewitnesses informed Punch news outlet that the assailants attacked them with machetes, and that Dahiru was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of severe wounds.

It was unclear if the attack was religiously motivated, although the gruesome nature of the attack was similar to that of Nigerian terrorist attacks on Christians. Punch indicated robbery may have been the motive, though neither media nor police indicated any money was stolen.

Nasarawa state has suffered increasing attacks by Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists who have moved into the state. From April 24 to April 29, Fulani herdsmen killed 12 Christian farmers in Ajimaka, Doma County in attack there and in 13 other villages.

By mid-March, armed attacks by Fulani herdsmen on predominantly Christian communities in Nasarawa state had left more than 200 people dead and destroyed homes and farms, according to Nasarawa-based Ajiri Afo Development Association.

© 2023 Morning Star News

Most Read

  1. church-of-england-synod

    'Going, Going, Gone?' The Church of England and LGBTQ Part 1

  2. metropolitan-police

    Met police seem to be clear on homophobia but not on jihad

  3. the-voice

    There are lessons for Western democracies and the Church from Australia's contentious Voice referendum

  4. israel

    The battle for God's land

  5. carl-lentz

    Carl Lentz thanks wife Laura for staying by his side after cheating scandal

  6. school

    Christian school shuttered by German government appeals to European Court of Human Rights

More News

  1. gay

    'Going, Going, Gone?' The Church of England and LGBTQ part 2: how can we really help?

  2. metropolitan-police

    Met police seem to be clear on homophobia but not on jihad

  3. the-voice

    There are lessons for Western democracies and the Church from Australia's contentious Voice referendum

  4. berlin

    Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announces major Europe gathering to reinvigorate evangelism

  5. mental-health

    Ten year Gallup study highlights positives of having a religious faith

  6. martin-luther

    The 'other Reformation'