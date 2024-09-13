Children must be at heart of UK's foreign and aid policies, say campaigners

World Vision UK has delivered a petition to Downing Street, calling on the British Government to put the welfare of children at the centre of the UK's foreign policies and aid.

Signed by over 1,500 children's advocates, the petition calls attention to the many threats children are facing across the globe, and underlines the importance of ensuring a future that protects them.

Currently, 333 million children live in conditions of extreme poverty, while over 400 million are growing up in conflict and violence. These conflict zones include Ukraine, where children are facing an increased risk of abuse and human trafficking. In Gaza, children represent half of the 1.9 million people who have been displaced by the conflict there.

"These children are not just statistics; they are beloved by God, each with a name, a story, and a future that must be protected," said Rev Chris Lee of St Saviour's Church, Wendell Park, who helped deliver the petition.

Saying that the UK's position as a global power means it is well placed to effect change, the petition calls on the Government to take decisive action.

Quoting evidence that showed that for each £1 spent on child-related activities, £10 was generated in return, World Vision UK said that investing in children was not only the moral choice, but a smart choice for the country's future.

"Children around the world are disproportionately suffering from the combined effects of poverty, conflict, and hunger," said Erica Hall, Head of Policy and Government Relations at World Vision UK.

"Alarmingly, only 5% of global Official Development Assistance (ODA) is allocated directly to child-centred programmes. Prioritising investment in children is not only a profound ethical responsibility but also a strategic move to maximise the effectiveness of aid."

The petition also called on the Government to demonstrate its commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which the UK ratified in 1991. It said this could be done by incorporating the rights of children into foreign policy and appointing a Special Envoy for Children within the Foreign, Commonwealth

and Development Office (FCDO).

The appointment of a Special Envoy, as well as integrating a meaningful child

and youth consultation framework in the FCDO's work, would ensure that children's voices are heard by the Government, and their perspectives and needs taken into account when formulating the policies that will affect their lives, the petition adds.