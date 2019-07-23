Boris Johnson must 'bring people together', says Christian leader

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to make reconciliation a priority in the face of huge divisions in society over Brexit.

Johnson is set to enter Downing Street on Wednesday after beating Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Tory party members by 92,153 votes to 46,656.

He takes office at a critical time in the nation's history as it moves rapidly towards the Brexit deadline of October 31, with Britain's departure from the EU as divisive as ever.

Andy Flannagan, head of Christians in Politics, said Johnson needed to show leadership and work on uniting people if Britain was to avoid the kind of polarisation seen in the US.

"We are at a moment in British history when we are badly in need of leadership," he said.

"Can our next leader bring people together rather than allow or accelerate the slide towards an American-style polarisation of society, where two tribes cannot find an agreed set of facts or shared vocabulary to even begin a conversation? Quite a job. 'With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'"

He encouraged people to engage with the issues raised by Brexit face to face rather than on social media.

"Let us pray for him," he said of Johnson.

"But let us also play our part in being peacemakers and bridge builders. If we are mere consumers of politics we are part of that problem.

"If we become participants we may just meet some folks who disagree with us, and we may just learn, grow and even persuade - and you won't manage that on social media."

Johnson has said he will negotiate changes to the withdrawal agreement with the EU or else leave the union "deal or no deal" by the deadline.

His pledges on Brexit have done little to bring opponents onside with his refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, MPs have attempted to scupper any chance of that by voting overwhelmingly in favour of a measure to block the suspension of Parliament in the weeks leading up to the Brexit deadline.

The EU wasted no time on Tuesday saying that the withdrawal deal was not up for negotiation.

As news of Johnson's victory broke, Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European Commission, told reporters in Brussels that the existing deal was "the best deal possible".

"A no-deal Brexit, a hard Brexit, would be a tragedy - for all sides, not just for the United Kingdom. We are all going to suffer if that happens," he said.

"The United Kingdom reached an agreement with the European Union and the European Union will stick to that agreement."

He added: "We will hear what the new prime minister has to say when he comes to Brussels... This is the best deal possible."