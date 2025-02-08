Bishop of Bristol announces retirement

The Rt Rev Vivienne Faull has announced she will step down as Bishop of Bristol in September of this year, describing her seven years in the role as a "beautiful coda" to her long ministry.

Bishop Viv, who took up the position in October 2018 after serving as the Dean of York, has been a guiding presence for parishes across Bristol, Swindon, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.

After 42 years in full-time ministry, she informed her parishioners: "The time has come for a rest."

The word "coda" comes from music and refers to a concluding passage that brings a piece to a satisfying end. Bishop Faull used it to describe the final stage of her career.

Reflecting on her journey, she spoke warmly of the communities she has served throughout her career. "I have revelled in each of the places and communities to which God has called me and have been enriched by them all," she said.

Her connection to Bristol is particularly personal, as she explained: "My seven years in Bristol, where my mother – a great campaigner for the ordination of women – was born, baptised and confirmed, has been a beautiful coda."

"I will leave this generous, creative, brave and open diocese with deep gratitude for all that, in the power of the Holy Spirit, we have learnt and transformed together," she added.

A special farewell service will be held at Bristol Cathedral in August to mark her departure. Meanwhile, the Diocese of Bristol has confirmed that the process of appointing her successor is now underway.