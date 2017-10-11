Autistic pastor's son who 'loved church' murdered alongside his devout Christian grandparents

Christopher Holliman

A 22-year-old man has been charged after three members of the same family were murdered in their home over the summer.

Christopher Holliman, 24, was found alongside his grandfather 64-year-old Carson Holliman Sr. and grandmother 63-year-old Vondell. They had been shot dead.

Their bodies were discovered in the family home close to the church they regularly worshipped at in Brunswick, Georgia.

They were found on June 18 by the pastor of Zion Baptist Church when he went round to check on them after they failed to show up for Sunday morning service.

Their neighbor, Reginald Beckham, told the Brunswick News that the family 'usually go to church on Sunday morning,' and that the pastor had grown worried after they didn't turn up for church like they usually did.

Christopher's half-sister Jasmine Young told the newspaper that although her brother had autism, he was happy and had earned a culinary arts degree from Coastal Pines Technical College.

She also described music as his passion and said he loved gospel music.

'He was a church person, loved church,' said Young, 21, of Macon. 'And he loved playing the drums. Music was his passion. He was a loving, caring sweet person. Always happy. Never sad. He always spoke encouraging words to you, no matter what.'

The Brunswick News said Christopher and Jasmine shared the same mother, but Christopher's father was a pastor based in Atlanta.

Beckham also voiced his disbelief at what had happened just a few meters from his own home, describing his neighbors as 'such sweet people.'

Now police have charged 22-year-old Roger Owens with three counts of malice murder, with Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones saying he had been a suspect from the beginning.

Owens reportedly lived near the family at the time of the murders although authorities did not share further light on why they were connecting him with their deaths.