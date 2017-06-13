5 Bible verses to help you find hope when all seems lost

x

Have you ever got to that point where you reached your wits' end? If you did, then you know how it feels to be hopeless.

Losing hope is probably one of the most dangerous things that could happen to us, whether we are believers or not. God knows this so well that He sent His one and only begotten Son so that we could always have hope – hope for forgiveness, for redemption, for reconciliation with the Father, for salvation. Truth be told, if the Father didn't give His Son, we are utterly helpless and hopeless to save ourselves from our sin.

The Bible tells us that "Christ in [us] is the hope of glory." Because we have Christ in ourselves, we have this hope that no one or nothing can ever take away. Yet despite this, some of us face difficult situations where we feel hopeless. Be encouraged to know that in Him, you can have hope no matter what.

Are you praying to the Lord for hope when everything seems lost and going down the drain? Here are some Bible verses you can read and meditate on.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 – "But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus."

Psalm 42:9-11 – "I will say to God my Rock, "Why have You forgotten me? Why do I go mourning because of the oppression of the enemy?" As with a breaking of my bones, my enemies reproach me, while they say to me all day long, "Where is your God?" Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; For I shall yet praise Him, The help of my countenance and my God."

Deuteronomy 31:6 – "Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.""

Romans 15:13 – "Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

Psalm 146:5-7 – "Happy is he who has the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God, Who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them; Who keeps truth forever, Who executes justice for the oppressed, Who gives food to the hungry. The Lord gives freedom to the prisoners."