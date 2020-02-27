1,300 complaints lodged over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show

Over 1,300 complaints were made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about the Super Bowl halftime show that featured Jennifer Lopez pole dancing and grabbing her crotch.

The half time show is a highlight of the annual Super Bowl, traditionally drawing big name acts, and is watched by families across America.

Over 102 million viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers for this year's Super Bowl on February 2.

Christians and family groups were left stunned when Lopez and Shakira twerked and girated their way around the stage in revealing outfits.

Many of the complaints submitted to the FCC questioned the appropriateness of the act for young members of the audience.

One angry viewer likened it to an "X-rated strip club performance" and asked why no warning had been given beforehand, CNN reports.

One viewer from Utah said they had to send their children out of the room "so that they weren't exposed to something they should not have seen".

A New Yorker told the FCC that they had "never seen so many sex poses outside porn magazines".

Some of the complaints suggested that the performance was a setback for the Me Too movement.

"Selling sex seems to be the job nowadays, despite human trafficking and the Me Too movement. Shame on Fox [TV network]," said one.

Another said: "In our country there has been a push for women's rights and more opportunities along with the Me too movement which is a good thing.

"This takes us back to where women get their worth from their sexuality not their brains/personality and I don't appreciate it on a family friendly broadcast."