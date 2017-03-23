Society

Princeton Seminary reverses decision to give award to complementarian theologian Tim Keller
'Brutal and senseless' Westminster terror attack: seven held, faith leaders to meet with police

Harry Farley

Seven arrests have been made after a 'brutul and senseless' terrorist attack in Westminster left five dead and 40 injured.

Police have not yet named the attacker but said they believed he was inspired by 'international and Islamist' terrorism. Faith leaders from across different religions will meet with police later on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said the public should expect an increase in armed police on the streets.Reuters

Hundreds of detectives worked throughout the night on an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation with searches at six different addresses.

A police officer, Keith Palmer, died from multiple stab wounds after a lone wolf attacker forced his way into the parliamentary estate before being shot dead.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s also died after being mown down by a 4x4 vehicle which sped across Westminster Bridge, mounting the pavement and hitting several people before ploughing into the gates of the Palace of Westminster. A man then jumped out the car with a large knife and stabbed a policeman before being shot.

Police raided properties in Birmingham overnight with the car being hired from a rental company near the city.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, described the attack as 'brutal and senseless' in a tweet yesterday.

Acting Deputy Commissioner and head of counter terrorism Mark Rowley said in a statement: 'The inquiries in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country are continuing.

'It is still our belief – which continues to be borne out by our investigation – that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism.

'To be explicit, at this stage we have no specific information about further threats to the public.'

An emergency helicopter lands on Parliament Square to treat the injuredReuters

Parliament will sit as normal and the Prime Minister is expected to make a statement at 11.30.

A minute's silence will be held at 09.33 with flags flying at half mast around Westminster.

Defence secretary Michael Fallon said 'it is no accident' the attack targeted Parliament, the heart of the UK's democracy.

Tributes poured in for PC Keith Palmer, who died from his stab wounds, for 'defending democracy'.

