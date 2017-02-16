Church

Evangelicals Most Likely To Back Trump's Johnson Amendment Repeal
Why It's Time To Stop Saying 'You Can't Out-Give God'
Christian Agency Fires 140 Staff Helping Refugees As 'A Direct Result' Of Trump's Executive Order
500 Years After The Reformation, 1 in 5 Germans Support Unification Of Catholic And Protestant ...
Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Under Fire From Bishops Over Respect For Islam
Bishop Apologises For Mistake In Key Gay Marriage Vote: 'I Pressed The Wrong Button'
Trump Backs Away From US Commitment To Palestinian State
Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump ...

Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Under Fire From Bishops Over Respect For Islam

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

His Holiness Ignatius Aphrem IISyriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch

Six Syrian Orthodox Bishops have publicly condemned the actions of their leader, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch. Vatican Insider reports that they are concerned about the Patriarch's respectful displays towards Islam. This includes referring to the 'Prophet Mohammad' and raising a copy of the Quran in a gesture showing respect.

The six bishops have issued a statement that describes the Patriarch's actions as 'contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ and his Holy Gospel'.

However, a larger group of bishops, some 30 in total, has come to his defence. This group has described the criticism of the Patriarch as 'rebellion against the Church'.

The Syrian Orthodox Church, which is thought to have around five million members worldwide, is based in Damascus, the capital of Syria. Some of its members have been on the front line of the persecution of Christians by Islamic State. However, the Patriarch said of his actions: 'Christ loves everyone, and calls us to be peace-builders with everyone.'

The Patriarch is no stranger to the dangers posed by extremist Islamism in Syria. Last year he was the target of an attempted suicide bombing by a man dressed as a priest – he was protected by security checks which foiled the attacker. 

Advertisement
More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY