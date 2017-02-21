Rift Deepens In Syriac Orthodox Church Over Quran Row

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

His Holiness Ignatius Aphrem II. Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch

A row between the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church and six archbishops who accused him of 'betraying the faith' is escalating, according to the Fides news service.

Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II had referred to the founder of Islam as 'the prophet Mohammad' and had raised the Quran as a gesture of respect during an interfaith meeting.

The six archbishops said their primate no longer deserved the title of 'defender of the faith' because he had sown doubt in the hearts of believers with statements and actions 'contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ, according to his Holy Gospel'. They were condemned by a larger group of 30 bishops who said their action amounted to 'rebellion against the Church'. A wave of support for the Patriarch resulted in a letter of apology from the six archbishops to their superior.

Now, however, a statement from the Church after a meeting convened by the Patriarch has said the letter of apology is inadequate. It says the letter does 'not reflect the gravity of the mistakes committed as well as the consequent actions which does not reflect true repentence nor does it constitute a clear and explicit apology for all the offences they committed'. It expresses the hope that 'the six bishops will be inspired by God to correct their stand and please Him for the good of the Church and the reassurance of the faithful'.

The row reflects not only internal power struggles within the Church, but different approaches to interfaith relations in a region where Christianity and Islam have existed side by side for centuries, sometimes harmoniously but sometimes antagonistically.