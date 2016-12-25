Queen Misses Christmas Church For First Time In Nearly 30 Years

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Queen will miss the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham for the first time in almost 30 years.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said on Sunday morning that Her Majesty continues to suffer from a heavy cold. The news will disappoint hundreds who gathered outside the church hoping for a glimpse of the Queen, including some who had arrived before dawn.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral this year. Reuters

She has attended the church of St Mary Magdalene near the royal estate of Sandringham every year since 1988.

But the spokesman confirmed early on Christmas morning the Queen would not attend: "The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist her recovery."

The statement added: "Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day."

Advertisement

The Monarch and her husband Prince Philip began their traditional Christmas break a day late because they both had heavy colds.

Announcing the news Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have heavy colds, and so they have decided not to travel to Sandringham today."

Other members of the royal family are still expected to attend the service but Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating Christmas at the Middleton family in Berkshire.

The Queen's traditional Christmas speech is pre-recorded and will be broadcast at 3pm.