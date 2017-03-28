'Peaky Blinders' season 4 news: Adrien Brody lands mystery role; Tommy comes back to Birmingham

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Production for "Peaky Blinders" season 4 is now on its early stages, and new details about the BBC Two drama have started to emerge.

According to reports, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody will be joining the cast for a major role. Details about his character are still being kept under wraps. However, series creator Steven Knight recently commented on why Brody was chosen to play the mystery character. "He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I'm sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders," Knight teased.

Brody is best known for his roles in notable feature films such as "King Kong (2005)," "Predators (2010)," and "The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)." He remains the youngest Academy Award Best Actor for his performance in Roman Polanski's 2002 movie "The Pianist." The 43-year-old actor will next star in "Unchained" with Antonio Banderas and John Malkovich.

Season 4 of the BBC Two crime drama picks up with Tommy (Cillian Murphy) receiving a letter from a mysterious source on Christmas Eve. The message causes concerns that the peaky blinders' lives are in serious danger. To prepare for an oncoming war, Tommy decides to flee his home country and go back to Birmingham.

In other news, it was confirmed last week that Tom Hardy will be reprising his role as Alfie. The actor has been spotted in the period drama's set in Liverpool while filming scenes with Murphy. A leader of a much-feared Jewish gang in London, Alfie was last seen facing Tommy again after he betrayed the Peaky Blinders boss in season 2.

Behind-the-scene photos show the two actors in a heated exchange during a scene, leading to speculations that tensions between the two gang leaders will continue to escalate next season. It appears that Tommy is still not ready to forgive Alfie for his betrayal.

BBC Two is yet to announce an official premiere date for "Peaky Blinders" season 4.