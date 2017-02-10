ISIS Uses Flesh-Ripping 'Biter' Torture Device On Girl As Punishment For Stepping Outside Her House, Killing Her

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Women armed with assault rifles enforce Sharia law in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria. Reuterss

15th century Breast Ripper torture device, known in Iraq as the Biter, as displayed in a museum in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Wikipedia

The Islamic State (ISIS) never runs out of new ways to shock the world with its savagery and cruelty.

The terrorist group recently re-introduced a new tool to torture and kill people. It's called the "Biter," a medieval metallic torturing device that rips apart the flesh of its victims, The Christian Post reported.

A 10-year-old girl in Mosul named Faten became the Biter's latest victim after the ISIS "morality police," called the Hisbah, arrested her for the "crime" of stepping outside the boundary of her family's house while doing some house chores in Mosul, according to the Daily Mail.

The ISIS is known to follow a strict implementation of Sharia law. One of the forbidden acts is for a woman, even a girl, to step outside her family's home, even at an extremely short distance, unaccompanied by her father, husband, or a male relative.

After the girl was caught, the Hisbah police talked to her mother, telling her that one of them had to be punished, the Russian news outlet Sputnik reported.

Believing that the punishment would not be that severe, the mother elected to have her daughter take it.

The all-female ISIS al-Khansa brigade then produced the Biter torture device, whose sharp metallic jaws were even doused with poison. The device tore the girl's flesh, causing her to suffer excruciating pain as she bled to death, a witness said.

This was not the first time that the ISIS used the Biter to punish women accused of violating Islamist law.

In December 2014, the Syrian media activist website Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently reported how the ISIS police used the Biter to punish a 24-year-old mother who was found breastfeeding in public, according to the Daily Mail.

Fortunately, the mother survived her punishment unlike Faten. However, the woman suffered extreme pain and was badly injured when her torturer placed the object with "a lot of teeth" on her chest and pressed it hard.

The ISIS used the Biter again in February 2016 when a woman who escaped from Mosul and fled to Kurdistan told The Independent that her sister was also victimized by that torture device.

The woman said her sister was punished just for the "crime" of forgetting to wear her gloves in public.