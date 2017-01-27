India And UAE Say Countries Must Do More To Tackle Religious Terrorism

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. Reuters

India and the United Arab Emirates have issued a strong warning to countries which support religion-inspired terrorism.

Their statement is thought to be a thinly-veiled attack on Pakistan.

A joint statement from the two governments described their "strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever committed and by whomever, and declared that there could be no justification for terrorism anywhere".

India and Pakistan have a long history of antagonism, while the UAE had five diplomats killed in Kandahar in Afghanistan earlier this month. Both countries are said to be very worried about the risk of attacks from Pakistani-inspired groups.

The statement from the two nations goes on to say: "The two sides condemn efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries."

Indian state foreign minister Anwar Gargash said to journalists in Abu Dhabi: "There is a close relationship between extremism and terrorism. Not every extremist becomes a terrorist, but every terrorist is first an extremist."

Though the condemnation makes clear both countries are determined to fight radical Islamic terrorism such as that practised by ISIS, eyebrows may still be raised.

Since the election of President Narendra Modi, attacks against minority Christians and Muslims are reported to have risen. Meanwhile, Christian anti-persecution charity Open Doors says of the UAE that "religious and political freedom is severely restricted".