Donald Trump Thinks He Is Helping Christians. But He Is Making Things Worse, Warns Top Iraq Patriarch

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon, Louis Sako.

President Donald Trump's intention to discriminate in favour of Christian refugees will do more harm than good to Christians in the Middle East, a leading Christian patriarch is warning.

The president should instead follow the example of Pope Francis and welcome Christian and Muslim refugees without distinction, he added.

Archbishop Louis Sako of Iraq, who is the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon, said that Trump's "fast track" option for Christian refugees to enter the US while slamming the doors against refugees from seven countries with a Muslim majority is "a trap for Christians in the Middle East".

Sako said: "Every reception policy that discriminates the persecuted and suffering on religious grounds ultimately harms the Christians of the East."

This was because it helps those who wish to attack native Christian communities of the Middle East as "foreign bodies" that are supported and defended by Western powers.

"These discriminating choices create and feed tensions with our Muslim fellow citizens. Those who seek help do not need to be divided according to religious labels. And we do not want privileges. This is what the gospel teaches, and what Pope Francis pointed out, who welcomed refugees in Rome who fled from the Middle East, both Christians and Muslims without distinction," he told Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples.

Trump's controversial executive order has temporarily stopped all refugees from entering the US and migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries while the screening process is reviewed.

The order says that once the total ban comes to an end, refugees who claim religious persecution should be prioritised.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines, president of Caritas, also warned that discriminating in favour of Christians "might revive some of these animosities and might even pit Christians against Muslims, and that might generate contrary action from the Muslims against Christians".

He told Catholic News Service: "This is a time when we don't want to add to the prejudice, the biases and even discriminatory attitudes evolving in the world."

Canadian Jesuit Father Michael Czerny, of the Vatican's new Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, told Catholic News Service in Rome that Christians are asked to reflect on the Good Samaritan and not to "react and act as if the plight of migrants and refugees is none of our business".