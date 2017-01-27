Church Of England Refuses To Budge On Gay Marriage

Church

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

The Church of England is resisting calls to change its teaching that marriage is exclusively between one man and one women.

After years of debate and division the CofE's bishops have announced there "are no proposals" to change laws that prevent gay people from getting married in church and prevent clergy from entering into same-sex marriages.

But bishops insist they will offer "maximum freedom" for LGBT couples within the current laws and teaching of the Church, opening the possibility of an official service for gay couples.

The Church of England has refused to change its position.Reuters

The Church hierarchy has completed more than two years of private talks in a desperate attempt to heal deep rifts over its prohibition on gay marriage.

The bishops' recommendations will cause fury from the pro-LGBT wing of the Church which wants an official "blessing" for gay relationships, even if a full endorsement of gay marriage is not possible.

But the bishops have ruled out a blessing, which would signify approval, though they have said they would offer a new teaching document on marriage and relationships that would explore what accomodation could be given to gay couples.

The new teaching document will "affirm the place of lesbian and gay people in the life of the Church", a report suggested. 

The bishops admitted rules are unclear over whether clergy are allowed to formally welcome gay couples with official prayers or a service.

They will publish guidance for "appropriate pastoral provision for same sex couples".

The Bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev Graham James, admitted the document would be "challenging or difficult reading" for gay Christians in the Church.

"No change in doctrine is doctrine is proposed but it is pastoral practice – how we treat people – which matter most," he said. 

This story will be updated.

