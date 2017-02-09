Carrie Underwood, Jen Hatmaker Are 'Deceived' In Supporting Gay Marriage, Says American Family Association

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Carrie Underwood shows off the two awards she won during the 2016 CMT Music Awards. (Instagram/Carrie Underwood)

The issue of gay marriage has divided even the Christian community, but the American Family Association (AFA) makes it clear that God intended marriage to be solely between man and woman.

Based on this cardinal Christian precept, AFA's Executive Vice President Ed Vitagliano says Christian singer Carrie Underwood and author Jen Hatmaker must have been "deceived" in their support o same-sex marriage. He says this must be because of the low rate of Bible literacy in the United States.

"In some churches, the clear teaching of Scripture is not only being questioned but denied outright," Vitagliano wrote on the AFA website. "For example, country singer Carrie Underwood, an outspoken Christian, has been outspoken about something else — her support for same sex 'marriage.' This is in line with the position held by GracePointe Church in Nashville, Tennessee, where she attends, and its Pastor, Stan Mitchell.

As for Hatmaker, Vitagliano says she disappointed many evangelicals when she said that same-sex marriage can be "holy." Hatmaker recently told Religion News Service that she would not hesitate to attend a gay friend's wedding, since the Christian community has to step up in making LGBT people feel welcome.

Vitagliano blames wolves in sheep's clothing for these Christian figures' blind support for homosexuality. He said a lot of false teachers and prophets proclaim themselves to be Christians, and are good at declaring their love for the Lord. However, their actions defy His teachings and message.

One of these acts, according to Vitagliano, is letting the LGBT community feel that they are not wrong in engaging in same-sex relationships.

"The error they teach about homosexuality does have potentially grave consequences for others," he warns. "The people who believe the lie that God is pleased with their broken sexuality will undoubtedly practice sodomy as a lifestyle."

Vitagliano clarifies that he is not accusing Underwood, Hatmaker and Mitchell of being false teachers and prophets, since they are not denying the divinity of Christ or His resurrection. "On the issue of homosexuality, however, I think that they, themselves, have been deceived," he says.