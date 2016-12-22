Bishop Appeals For Cash To Make Refugees Welcome In Winchester

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Right Reverend Tim Dakin, Bishop of Winchester (centre) with Cllr Roy Perry (second right) with volunteers from Churches Together in Winchester. Winchester diocese

It is now one year since the first refugee family was found a new home in Hampshire.

Since then, homes have been found for families in Winchester, Baskingstoke, Lymington, Eastleigh and Andover.

And among those offering the most practical help to these families are volunteers from churches thoughout the area.

Now the Bishop of Winchester Tim Dakin has launched a special Christmas appeal to raise funds for further resettlement of refugees in his diocese.

The funds raised will go to the British Red Cross, which is working with Hampshire County Council to help refugees with legal and language support, food, clothing and other needs. Volunteers from Churches Together in Winchester are also helping the council work with the refugees, such as with shopping and translation.

Bishop Dakin said: "At Christmas, it is natural to focus on our families and loved ones but, as Christians called to reach out to our near and distant neighbours – to be prophetic global citizens, it is important that we think of people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

"Over the last two years, many people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of global conflicts, and as a diocese, I want us to continue to offer them support. I hope people living in Hampshire and Dorset will give generously to the British Red Cross this Christmas."

He has already raised nearly £1,500 towards his £10,000 target on JustGiving.

In an interview with BBC Radio Solent, Bishop Dakin said the refugees were in a "very vulnerable situation". He added: "What I'm asking local parishes to do is to give so that we can give to the Red Cross."