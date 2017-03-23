Archaeologists shed light on Jesus' life and times with discovery of crucifixion nails, other clues

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Israeli-Canadian archaeologist Simcha Jacobovici holds one of two nails that were said to have been used to hold Jesus on the cross during the presentation of a documentary film at Tel Aviv University in Israel on April 6, 2011. Reuters

Archaeologists are discovering more clues that are shedding more light on the life and times of Jesus Christ.

Among their recent finds were the nails used in crucifixions in and around Jerusalem and the Galilee during the first century C.E., according to Gideon Avni, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's archaeology division.

Speaking to Agence France Presse, Avni said they have been discovering new elements "every week."

"Over the past 20 years we have made a great leap in understanding the way of life of Jesus and his contemporaries," he said.

Avni said aside from crucifixion nails, Israeli archaeologists have found vases, cooking utensils, a wine press, jewellery and other items that reveal information on how people lived at the time.

Advertisement

"Nowadays we can restore in a very clear way the daily life during that period, from the moment of birth, through the person's life, his dining customs, where he traveled across the land, and until his day of death including his burial," Avni said.

The Israel Antiquities Authority released its latest findings a few weeks before Christendom's celebration of Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus following His crucifixion.

The Authority said it has gathered over a million relevant objects and is getting some 40,000 new finds from about 300 archaeological sites each year.

Also in time for Easter on April 16, CNN is airing "Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery," a documentary series that seeks to examine the historical Jesus using the latest scientific techniques and archaeological research.

CNN has drawn mixed reaction from the Christian community regarding the series.

Christian author John Stonestreet, co-host of BreakPoint, said CNN is only looking to question Christ's existence, The Christian Post reported..

"This is the very definition of fake news: No credible historian believes Jesus is a myth. Even among skeptics of religion, that theory has been abandoned," Stonestreet wrote.

However, Pastor A.R. Bernard, who contributes analysis on the CNN series, is defending the show, saying it examines a legitimate question.

"There are a lot of people who are still seeking Jesus," Bernard said in an interview with Townhall earlier this month. "He is the most debated figure in the last 2,000 years. And people are still trying to make sense of it and the Christian religion."