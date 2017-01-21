'American Idol' Contestant Moriah Peters Reveals How She Overcame Fear and Anxiety

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian singer Moriah Peters performs. (Instagram/Moriah Peters)

Christian singer Moriah Peters, who shot to fame after entering the singing competition "American Idol" back in 2010, is about to release her sophomore album called "BRAVE."

Peters told Faith Wire that the album is deeply personal, revealing that she used to be a very fearful person. "The word brave has come to mean a lot to me. I've always struggled with fear and anxiety and worry," she admitted. "I know that everybody struggles with that. But [what I experienced is] the kind of fear that puts you in a hospital bed and makes you sick and makes you feel insane."

Peters was talking about a health scare she faced while touring for her first album "I Choose Jesus." Doctors were initially concerned that she might have leukaemia. But her medical team eventually ruled out the diagnosis.

While going through that difficult time, she said the love and support of fans, as well as their personal testimonies of faith, really helped her recover. Seeing how people clung on to God even in the most dire situations strengthened her own faith.

"People have come up to me and shared their experiences about some of the craziest things, [which include] some of the most painful and hurtful and darkest moments ... yet [they held] onto a hope that they were going to make it through and God would never leave them," she said.

"Sharing those stories has been selfishly very encouraging to me [and] accidentally very encouraging to other people as well," Peters said, adding that she used some of her fans' stories as inspiration for her new songs.

Peters, who is married to For King & Country singer Joel Smallbone, said she still has a lot of growing up to do as a singer.

But the important thing is that fear is no longer a problem, she said. For the singer, fear now means a different thing entirely.

"I think now my fear has to do more with ... wanting to make sure [I am] accepted with the platform [I] have," she explained. "I want to make sure everything I post on social media, every song we release, video we release, every cause I step behind...[is meaningful]."