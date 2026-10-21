US Episcopal Church membership falls below 1.5 million as decades-long decline continues

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The US Episcopal Church has reported a further decline in membership and worship attendance, with new data it has fallen below 1.5 million members despite signs of post-pandemic stabilisation.

According to its 2025 Parochial Report, the Church’s membership now stands at 1,425,065, compared with nearly 2 million in 2015, continuing a downward trend that has persisted for decades.

The Episcopal Church, which belongs to the worldwide Anglican Communion and has adopted liberal positions on issues including same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, acknowledged the continuing membership decline while pointing to some recovery in church attendance following the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the latest figures reveal that average in-person Sunday attendance has fallen from nearly 600,000 a decade ago and from 413,034 in 2024 to 407,001 last year.

While attendance has recovered from a low of 300,000 in 2021, it remains below pre-pandemic levels, although the Church cautioned that changes to its data collection methods in 2024 mean some historical comparisons should be treated carefully.

An additional 116,936 people attended Sunday services through livestreams on average in 2025, while the median congregation recorded a combined in-person and online attendance of just 43.

The report was based on responses from 6,131 congregations, representing 91.9% of Episcopal parishes and missions in the US.

This year’s data includes findings from a 2024 survey by the Hartford Institute of Religion Research among 2,541 people across 123 Episcopal congregations.

The results raise questions about the denomination’s ability to attract a new generation of worshippers.

The 2024 survey found that 57% of Episcopalians were aged 65 or older, while only 10% were between 18 and 34. The median age of church members was 60.

The survey also revealed that most people who had recently joined Episcopal congregations were already familiar with church life.

Although nearly a third (32%) of those surveyed had begun attending their current church in the past five years, 77% of these newcomers had transferred from another congregation.

A further 20% had come back to church after many years away, while just 3% said this was their first time attending a congregation.

The report described this pattern as “growth by switching, not conversion,” highlighting the limited proportion of newcomers without a previous church background.

Despite the denomination’s ageing membership, the survey found among worshippers younger than 35, nearly nine in ten (89%) expressed optimism in their church’s future.

Existing worshippers also demonstrated high levels of participation, with 92% attending services at least monthly and 65% volunteering regularly.

“There are many deeply engaged Episcopalians,” Hartford said. “Most have increased or maintained their involvement in attending, volunteering, and financial giving over the past five years.”

Amid declining membership, Episcopal congregations identified children, young people and families as their greatest source of hope for the future.

When asked about initiatives that gave them hope for the Church’s future, 1,289 congregations highlighted programmes for children, young people and families. Outreach to those in need was mentioned by 1,094 congregations, while 1,000 pointed to community partnerships.

Community outreach also remained a significant feature of congregational life, with more than three-quarters of Episcopal churches reporting involvement in ministries supporting people in need.

The denomination’s finances remained relatively stable, with total income and expenditure both standing at approximately $2.7 billion in 2025. Donations through church offerings and pledges accounted for around 54% of total income.

The Episcopal Church’s declining membership follows a similar pattern among other theologically liberal mainline Protestant denominations in the US.

Earlier this year, the Presbyterian Church (USA) reported losing 26,845 members and 128 congregations during 2025, bringing its total membership to 1,019,003.

Although the denomination described the 2.6% decrease as its slowest rate of decline in a decade, its membership has fallen substantially from over 2.5 million in 2000.

Like the Episcopal Church, the Presbyterian Church (USA) has an ageing membership, with 60% of its members above the age of 55 and only 4% aged 18 or younger.

Both denominations have adopted progressive positions on sexuality and church leadership, decisions that have contributed to theological disagreements and, in some cases, congregational departures.

The Presbyterian Church (USA) saw hundreds of congregations leave following its 2011 decision to permit the ordination of non-celibate gay and lesbian clergy, with many joining the evangelical ECO denomination.