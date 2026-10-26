Three arrests after deadly Jordan church attack

CCTV footage of the moments before the attack. (Photo: X)

Jordan has made three arrests following a deadly shooting at a church during a funeral.

Seven people died and 40 were injured in Friday's attack at the Church of Saint George in the village of Hammoud, in Karak governorate. Two people later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to nine over the weekend.

Jordanian security forces arrested three armed suspects in Karak after a shootout on Monday, Reuters reports.

Jordan has blamed the attack on "extremist terrorists", although no group has so far claimed responsibility.

The country, which is a key US ally in the region, declared three days of national mourning following the tragedy and vowed that the perpetrators would receive the “harshest retaliation”.

Rev Botrus Mansour, Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), condemned the attack as he asked Christians to pray for victims' families, the injured, and for Jordan.

"The WEA rejects, without qualification, all forms of violence and any assault on the God-given right to life and personal security, regardless of any claimed motives or justifications," he said.

He continued, "We pray that God may protect all, grant wisdom to the country’s leaders and its security services, and sustain the blessing of security and stability in Jordan.

"In line with the values of faith, justice, and peace, the WEA emphasizes that Jordan’s national unity and social cohesion are foundational to preserving stability and safeguarding social security.

"Any attempt to exploit this tragedy to sow division, incite sectarian tension, or spread hatred must be firmly rejected. Jordan remains—and will continue to remain—a safe place for all its people, regardless of religion or origin.

"The WEA further underscores the importance of protecting social cohesion, affirming that the right to life and security, freedom to worship and practice religious rites, and the protection of places of worship are essential responsibilities for both the state and society. These commitments ensure that all citizens’ rights and dignity are upheld without discrimination."

Pope Leo XIV prayed for the victims of the attack following his weekly Angelus on Sunday.

“I am close to that community and to the entire country, which stands out for its peaceful coexistence and respect among different religions,” he said.

Patriarch Theophilos III and Metropolitan Christophoros of Jordan condemned the attack in a joint statement, calling it a “vile, cowardly, and bloody act”. They vowed that it would not be allowed to undermine unity in Jordan.

"Despite the immense pain felt throughout all of Jordan, and by all honorable people across the world, this abhorrent, bloody act will not undermine our national unity or our steadfastness," they said.

"On the contrary, it only strengthens the bond between Christians and Muslims, uniting us more firmly around our Hashemite leadership.

"If the intent behind this message is to uproot us from our Holy Land and displace us, it will only serve to strengthen our attachment to it and deepen our roots within it. No matter how intense the events around us may become, or what hardships may befall us, we shall not be driven to leave our land.

"We are the children of this land, its very roots, and partners in its history, its present, and its future. We shall remain here as witnesses to the faith, regardless of how great the challenges or how severe the trials may be.

"We hold an absolute conviction that our Jordanian society will remain resilient against any dark, extremist ideology, and that this criminal act is entirely alien and contrary to the moderate Islam practiced in our country.

"We call upon our flock and all the faithful to remain steadfast and to pray during these moments."