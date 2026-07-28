The hidden reality of appliance poverty

Katie Greene
washing machine, laundry, housework, domestic, chores
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Cooking dinner in a microwave, using a neighbour’s washing machine or being unable to keep vital medication cold. These are just some of the situations that individuals and families find themselves in every day. White goods are essential for every home, but for many, when one breaks, or they move into a new property, affording them is out of reach.

In 2022 over two million households (4.8 million people) were living without essential household appliances such as a fridge, freezer, cooker or washing machine. As the cost-of-living crisis quietly continues, and over 14 million people remain living in poverty, the possibility of repairing or purchasing new appliances has meant that individuals and families are simply going without.

Like Michelle*, who found herself housebound and on a low income, unable to afford to replace her washing machine. Those supporting and caring for her had no way to wash clothing and bedding for her, so the gift of a washing machine through Acts 435 meant that they could care for her with more ease, and Michelle said it was “such a relief”.

Another individual supported through Acts 435 with an appliance was James* who had been in supported temporary accommodation with his two-year-old son. When James was finally offered a flat of his own, it was empty. James’s low income meant that he was unable to afford a cooker. Thanks to Acts 435 donors the funds for his cooker were raised, which gave James the ability to provide his son with the meals he enjoyed and needed.

These situations are unfortunately common around the UK, and while local authority, and other grant funding exists, there are still individuals who don’t qualify, or situations where their need is more urgent than the long waiting times of these initiatives.

In 2025 Acts 435 supported nearly 2,000 individuals and families who were known by a local partner to be in need, with cookers, washing machines, fridges and freezers; a third of all the applicants helped with a need.

“We’re thankful that we can support individuals and families with many different needs, and especially white goods, which are such a fundamental need to everyday living. Many of us take these items for granted, but living without one makes life harder for those who are often already struggling,” says Jenny Herrera, Chief Executive at Acts 435.

There is no simple solution to appliance poverty. But, as is often the case, help comes through local organisations and churches stepping in to plug the gaps left by inadequate incomes, benefits and local resources. For many however, not sure where to seek help, they will continue to wash clothes by hand, rely on family or feed children sandwiches for dinner.

If your church or local charity would like to support households with different needs, including appliances, take a look at the Acts 435 website: acts435.org.uk/partner

*Name changed for anonymity

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