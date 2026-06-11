Praying for the World Cup

Peter Crumpler
World Cup
 (Photo: FIFA)

“God has prepared me for this moment and, if he allows me, we will bring the sixth World Cup title to Brazil” – these are the words of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that kicks off on Thursday.

Millions of soccer fans across the globe will be watching as 48 national teams play 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, culminating in the final in New Jersey on Sunday July 19. 

Teams from the host countries will compete with opponents from across the world, ranging from Iran and Iraq, to New Zealand, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium and Uzbekistan.

Igor Thiago, who plays in the English Premier League for west London-based Brentford FC, is one of an increasing number of footballers being vocal about their Christian faith.

As a Brentford supporter, I’ve been impressed by his openness about his faith, both in interviews and by pointing to heaven when he scores. I’ll be supporting England in the World Cup – that England has not won since 1966 – but also looking out for Christian players across the teams.

The ‘Ballers in God’ social media channel has more than 388,000 followers on Facebook alone, and features many high-profile players proclaiming their faith. The World Cup is likely to see many more of these acts of witness.

As the tournament kicks off, I have written this prayer for all those who will be involved in the global event. I pray that in a world of conflict and division it may bring joy to many. 

A prayer for the World Cup

Loving God, we give you thanks for the gift of football and its enthusiastic following across the globe.

We rejoice in the excitement and joy the World Cup brings to millions of people watching in person, on TV or online.

We pray for all the teams taking part, for their stamina, their skill and their safety.

We give you thanks for the amazing abilities of the players representing their countries, and the commitment that has taken them to the pinnacle of their sport. 

We pray for us, as spectators, that we may know joy in the results and satisfaction with the performances…and a sense of perspective if our team goes home early.

We pray that the World Cup will be a wonderful spectacle, encouraging national pride and international co-operation, and that it will provide a platform where your gospel may be declared.

We ask that it would inspire people around the world to strive for the best in all they seek to do. May it bring new generations to love sport, and especially football, as a way of bringing people together.

Amen.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, an enthusiastic football supporter and a former communications director with the CofE. 

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