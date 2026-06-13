Mothers’ Union celebrates 150 years of global ministry at St Paul’s Cathedral

Obianuju Mbah
Mothers Union 150th anniversary service St Pauls Cathedral 10th June 2026
 (Photo: St Paul’s Cathedral / Graham Lacdao)

More than 1,500 members of Mothers’ Union gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral on the evening of June 10 to celebrate the organisation’s 150th anniversary, marking a milestone in the history of one of the Anglican Communion’s largest lay movements.

The special Eucharist brought together members from across the UK and Ireland, alongside church leaders, charity partners and representatives from around the Anglican world, to express gratitude for a ministry that now reaches over 80 countries and serves communities across six continents.

Founded in 1876 by Mary Sumner, the wife of an Anglican clergyman in Hampshire, Mothers’ Union began as a modest parish project aimed at supporting mothers in raising children within the Christian faith. 

Over the following century and a half, it has grown into a global movement with around 4 million members engaged in prayer, community outreach, advocacy and social action.

The service began with provincial banners from across the UK and Ireland being paraded through St Paul’s Cathedral, reflecting the breadth and the shared commitment to Christian service unity of the movement.

Archbishop Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Patron of Mothers’ Union, delivered the sermon, highlighting the enduring impact of Mary Sumner's vision and the continuing role of the organisation in addressing contemporary challenges.

Ahead of the service, Archbishop Sarah praised the charity’s long-standing commitment to supporting families and vulnerable communities.

She said that Mary Sumner’s conviction that women from different backgrounds could strengthen their communities through “faith and compassion” had grown into a global movement transforming lives around the world.

She added: “From programmes designed to tackle modern slavery, to work in prisons connecting prisoners with their relatives, and schemes providing trips and holidays to families in need, the Mothers’ Union is a real lifeline. 

“I am thrilled to join members for this extraordinary milestone at St Paul’s Cathedral, celebrating the journey so far and the road that lies ahead, as women from all over the world work towards ending poverty, violence and social injustice in their communities.”

Reflecting on the anniversary, she also spoke of her gratitude for a movement sustained by prayer and the faithful service of its members over generations.

The Worldwide President of Mothers’ Union, Kathleen Snow, said the anniversary was an opportunity both to celebrate the organisation's heritage and to recognise its continuing mission.

She remarked: “Mothers’ Union has always been about connection; the belief that it takes a village to support communities, and that we are that village, a global one. From Mary Sumner’s vision of women coming together across backgrounds and experience, we have grown into a worldwide movement of faith, prayer and action.”

Mrs Snow noted that members continue to work on issues including poverty, gender-based violence and injustice.

“Wherever we are in the world, we continue to bring hope, advocate for change, and build communities rooted in dignity, justice and love,” she said.  

Today, Mothers’ Union operates a wide range of programmes addressing social and economic challenges. 

These include literacy and women’s empowerment initiatives, projects aimed at combating gender-based violence in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, and family support and domestic awareness schemes in the UK such as Away From It All and the Rise Up Campaign.

The anniversary service served both as a celebration of the organisation’s history and as a reflection on its future mission, with members honouring the contribution of generations of volunteers whose work has shaped communities across the world.

Following the service, Archbishop Mullally shared a message of congratulations on X, thanking Mothers’ Union for “150 years of faithful service” and praising its members “for sharing the good news of the gospel and improving the lives of millions of people.”

In a video message recorded at St Paul’s Cathedral, she said: “I’ve witnessed first-hand the difference that you have made to individuals’ lives and to communities. You rolled up your sleeves and got alongside people to make a real difference. You are salt and light to this world. Thank you.”

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