Huge poll shows no public desire for assisted suicide

Staff writer
assisted suicide
 (Photo: iStock/Andrei_R)

A poll of over 10,000 people has suggested limited public support for reviving the failed Kim Leadbeater bill to legalise assisted suicide.

The Leadbeater bill became bogged down in the House of Lords after numerous concerns were raised about the lack of effective safeguards in the bill.

Among the many issues raised was the potential that victims of domestic abuse could be coerced into suicide and that medically assisted suicide could be used on military veterans who have fallen on hard times.

Eventually the bill failed after the parliamentary session came to an end before proceedings could conclude. However, campaigners for the issue have already begun putting pressure on MPs to put forward yet another private member’s bill to legalise assisted suicide.

Since 2000 there have been at least 10 attempt to get some form of assisted suicide on the books, and while some have gotten further than others, all have ultimately failed.

This latest poll is the largest on the issue since the Leadbeater bill was introduced in October 2024.

The poll shows that a majority in every constituency believes the House of Commons should not bypass the House of Lords to make assisted suicide law, an idea that has been mooted by some campaigners.

When presented with a list of political priorities, legalising assisted suicide was at the bottom of the voters’ list, with a majority of people across the country saying that priority should be given to NHS and end-of-life care before assisted suicide is even considered.

Voters, like the Lords, also expressed concerns about the lack of safeguards, with a majority saying they would be unhappy with a bill that allows people with eating disorders to be allowed to end their lives.

A majority also said that family members should be informed if a relative were to opt for assisted suicide and that assisted suicide should never be suggested by a medical professional, but should only be explored if the patient themselves raises it.

Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft, said, “Two years ago, like all Labour MPs, I was elected on a manifesto focused on the priorities of people up and down the country. On improving their standard of living, fixing the NHS and rebuilding our country.  

“This polling shows that this hasn’t changed. We need to be resolutely focused on why people put us in Government and any distraction from our core mission squanders our political capital, and the resources, time and energy of this Labour Government.”

Asato described the bill as “deeply divisive, flawed and risk”.

The poll was conducted by Whitestone Insight for feminist research group The Other Half.

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