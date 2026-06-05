Christian woman set for abortion zone retrial

Claire Brennan with supporters. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian woman accused of breaching an abortion buffer zone in Northern Ireland is to face a retrial after an “unprecedented judge recusal”.

Claire Brennan was the first person convicted under Northern Ireland’s buffer zone laws. Her appeal took place in September of last year and was presided over by County Court Judge Ciaran Moynagh.

In November, however, Judge Moynagh recused himself after it was discovered he had been previously declared “Humanist of the Year” by Humanists UK thanks to his legal campaigning on abortion and gay marriage.

As a result of the recusal the case was referred to a different judge in March who had to rehear the evidence.

Brennan was arrested in October 2023 for reciting the Lord’s Prayer and holding a sign that read “Pray to End Abortion”.

Last month it was announced that she had a conviction for similar offences overturned after key charges were dropped, witnesses failed to attend, and the remaining evidence was deemed insufficient to sustain a conviction.

Ahead of her next hearing, Brennan said, “All I wanted was a fair trial. These censorship zones are a dangerous overreach that criminalise compassion and silence prayer. I am challenging this law not just for myself, but for the protection of the unborn and for the future of religious freedom in Northern Ireland.



“I never thought I would see in my lifetime praying would be a criminal offence. I do not feel in my own country anymore and believe my basic rights and freedoms have been taken from me through this legislation, which must be urgently overhauled.”

She is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre. The group’s CEO, Andrea Williams, said, “Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. Judicial impartiality is the bedrock of a fair society, and it is right that Judge Moynagh recused himself. These so-called ‘censorship zones’ represent a chilling attack on freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to peaceful protest.”